Chief Minister visits Nankana, condoles with interior minister

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Monday visited the residence of Interior Minister Brig (retd) Ijaz Ahmad Shah in Nankana Sahib and condoled with him over the death of his brother Hassan Ahmad Shah.

According to a statement issued here, the CM extended sympathies to the bereaved family and offered Fateha for the departed soul.

He said: "I am deeply saddened over the death of your brother and I pray to Almighty Allah to grant courage to all of you to bear this loss with equanimity."Advisor to CM Asif Mahmood, MPAs Khurram Ejaz Chatha, Umer Aftab and party workers were also present.