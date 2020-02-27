Chief Minister visits newly constructed 'Emergency Ward' of Children Hospital

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited the newly constructed emergency ward of Children Hospital and inquired after the health of patient children

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Thursday visited the newly constructed emergency ward of Children Hospital and inquired after the health of patient children.

He enquired the parents about medical facilities and inspected different sections.

He directed to early start the construction of OPD and diagnostic block and announced to establish a new OPD block with the direction to early complete the identification of land.

The chief minister announced that Children Hospital would be given the status of the University of Child Health, adding that every city needed such institutions to save the children from diseases and to provide quality healthcare facilities.

In the first phase, Children Hospital will be set up in every division of the province and this programme will be extended in phases. Later, a child-specific hospital will be set up in every district, he added.

The chief minister said the health sector reforms programme was being monitored by him and announced to further improve the standard of healthcare facilities.

Many new hospitals had been started by the PTI government in Lahore, he added.

The chief minister was given briefing about the reconstruction of the emergency ward.

Talking to the media, the chief minister said that hospitals were not only revamped in Lahore but new hospitals were also being established.

The PTI government laid the foundation stone of 'Mother and Child Hospital' in Ganga Ram hospital and PIC-II project had also been devised along with the institute of blood diseases.

To a question, he said that the Punjab government had taken advance steps to deal with coronavirus. The government was fully vigilant and more steps would be taken if needed.

To another question, he said that permission would not be allowed to increase the prices of masks and administration was issued directions. The government had set up isolation wards and there was no coronavirus patient in Punjab, he added.

Provincial ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Samiullah Ch, Secretary SH&ME and others werealso present on this occasion.