Chief Minister Visits Qadamgah To Review Arrangements For Ashura

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 10:46 PM

Chief Minister visits Qadamgah to review arrangements for Ashura

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday visited Qadamgah Moula Ali (R.A) and reviewed arrangements made to facilitate mourners during Ashura

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Aug, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah Wednesday visited Qadamgah Moula Ali (R.A) and reviewed arrangements made to facilitate mourners during Ashura.

Syed Murad Ali Shah along with members of Sindh Assembly Sharjeel Inam Memon, Jam Khan Shoro, Abdul Jabbar Khan and officers of district administration offered dua at Qadamgah for peace and prosperity of the people of the country. Talking to reporters, CM Sindh stressed on importance of cleanliness arrangements to facilitate mourners for observance of Ashura and appreciated district administration for taking cleanliness measures at Qadamgah Moula Ali after recent torrential rains.

Earlier, CM Sindh also visited Latifabad disposal ( LD-1) site, where all pumping motors were operational.

He said due to failure of power supply rainwater could not be drained out from low lying areas of Hyderabad city, Latifabad, Qasimabad and Rural taluka and expressed satisfaction over prompt action by district administration for drainage of rainwater from major roads and main city areas.

