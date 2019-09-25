Chief Minister visits Rawalpindi to review anti dengue measures

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday started anti-dengue drive on emergent basis by visiting Rawalpindi to review arrangements being taken for controlling dengue and treatment of patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) : Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday started anti-dengue drive on emergent basis by visiting Rawalpindi to review arrangements being taken for controlling dengue and treatment of patients.

According to a handout issued by the Directorate of Public Relations, the Chief Minister announced recruitment of one thousand doctors and as many nurses through walk-in interviews across the province The doctors and nurses will also be given emergency allowance on the basis of their performance, he added.

The CM also imposed emergency in the hospitals of Rawalpindi and directed Secretary Primary & Secondary Health to stay in the city till the elimination of the crippling disease.

The Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing about measures being taken for controlling dengue at Commissioner Office Rawalpindi.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that special attention should be paid to clinical management and quality surveillance should be ensured as well.

I am visiting dengue affected districts to monitor the situation.

The DCs of Lahore and Rawalpindi were removed for showing negligence in anti-dengue campaign and negligence will not be tolerated, he said.

He said that public representatives can play important role in anti-dengue campaign and added that organized awareness campaign should be run to educate the people about this disease.

There would be no shortage of beds or medicines for the dengue patients and 350-bedded hospital near to a private medical college in Rawat will be reserved for dengue patients, he added.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, provincial ministers Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Assembly Members, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health, Commissioner, DC, DPO Rawalpindi and others were present on the occasion.

Later, the Chief Minister also visited Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi and inspected the arrangements made in special wards set up for the treatment of dengue patients.

He inquired after the patients about their health and asked about the facilities being provided to them. The patients expressed their satisfaction and appreciated the doctors and other medical staff.

The Chief Minister lauded the services of the dengue ward's staff and said that doctors and nurses will be given special incentives in shape of emergency allowance. The government will not leave the dengue patients alone. It is a difficult phase but it would be overcome by working hard and I will visit all the places affected by dengue, he said and further told that anti-dengue campaign was being run on emergent basis in the whole of province.