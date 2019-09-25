UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Visits Rawalpindi To Review Anti Dengue Measures

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Wed 25th September 2019 | 12:13 AM

Chief Minister visits Rawalpindi to review anti dengue measures

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday started anti-dengue drive on emergent basis by visiting Rawalpindi to review arrangements being taken for controlling dengue and treatment of patients

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Sep, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Tuesday started anti-dengue drive on emergent basis by visiting Rawalpindi to review arrangements being taken for controlling dengue and treatment of patients.

According to a handout issued by the Directorate of Public Relations, the Chief Minister announced recruitment of one thousand doctors and as many nurses through walk-in interviews across the province The doctors and nurses will also be given emergency allowance on the basis of their performance, he added.

The CM also imposed emergency in the hospitals of Rawalpindi and directed Secretary Primary & Secondary Health to stay in the city till the elimination of the crippling disease.

The Chief Minister was given a detailed briefing about measures being taken for controlling dengue at Commissioner Office Rawalpindi.

Talking on the occasion, Usman Buzdar said that special attention should be paid to clinical management and quality surveillance should be ensured as well.

I am visiting dengue affected districts to monitor the situation.

The DCs of Lahore and Rawalpindi were removed for showing negligence in anti-dengue campaign and negligence will not be tolerated, he said.

He said that public representatives can play important role in anti-dengue campaign and added that organized awareness campaign should be run to educate the people about this disease.

There would be no shortage of beds or medicines for the dengue patients and 350-bedded hospital near to a private medical college in Rawat will be reserved for dengue patients, he added.

Federal Minister for Railways Sheikh Rasheed Ahmad, provincial ministers Dr. Yasmeen Rashid, Raja Rashid Hafeez, Assembly Members, Secretary Primary & Secondary Health, Commissioner, DC, DPO Rawalpindi and others were present on the occasion.

Later, the Chief Minister also visited Benazir Bhutto Hospital Rawalpindi and inspected the arrangements made in special wards set up for the treatment of dengue patients.

He inquired after the patients about their health and asked about the facilities being provided to them. The patients expressed their satisfaction and appreciated the doctors and other medical staff.

The Chief Minister lauded the services of the dengue ward's staff and said that doctors and nurses will be given special incentives in shape of emergency allowance. The government will not leave the dengue patients alone. It is a difficult phase but it would be overcome by working hard and I will visit all the places affected by dengue, he said and further told that anti-dengue campaign was being run on emergent basis in the whole of province.

Related Topics

Assembly Lahore Shortage Chief Minister Dengue Benazir Bhutto Punjab Visit Rashid Rawalpindi All Government Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

1,842 Emirati voters abroad cast votes in FNC Elec ..

1 minute ago

Scientific innovation paves way for promising futu ..

16 minutes ago

UAE participates in meeting on human rights in occ ..

31 minutes ago

Al Qubaisi meets with Emirati students in Kazakh u ..

46 minutes ago

Abdullah bin Salem meets Sharjah Self-Defence Spor ..

1 hour ago

Sheikha Fatima calls on social institutions to uni ..

1 hour ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.