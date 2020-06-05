Chief Minister visits Rojhan Meeri Bangla

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited Rojhan Meeri Bangla where he took round of Deewan-e-Khas and took interest in architectural work of the 140-year old building.

He was welcomed by Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari.

Deputy Speaker Mazari also showed historic pictures to the Chief Minister.

The CM also met with notables of the area and said that the government was committed to develop neglected backward areas, including Rojhan.

Assembly members, Advisor Hanif Pitafi, Sardar Ahmed Ali Dareskh MPA and others were also present on this occasion.