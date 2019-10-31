UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Visits RYK Hospital To See Victims Of Tezgam Inferno

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 31st October 2019 | 06:42 PM

Chief Minister visits RYK Hospital to see victims of Tezgam inferno

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Thursday visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan to enquire after health of Tezgam Express inferno victims

BAHAWALPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Thursday visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan to enquire after health of Tezgam Express inferno victims.

He visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital and Trauma Center at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Liaqatpur. He condoled with the families of the deceased and enquired after the health of injured passengers.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal briefed the Chief Minister about the incident and added that rescue teams reached the site in 13 minutes and started the rescue operation.

He said that 57 dead bodies, out of total 74, have been handed over to the families after identification process.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, said that casualty of 74 persons was a great loss.

He announced to include phase 2 of Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim YarKhan in the budget and ensured the provision of all facilities at the hospital.

Related Topics

Injured Dead Chief Minister Punjab Budget Rahim Yar Khan Bahawalpur SITE All Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy Rescuessea Cyclone ‘Kyarr’affect ..

3 minutes ago

UAE, Suriname sign Bilateral Air Services Agreemen ..

16 minutes ago

JUI-F Chief contradicts PML-N's announcement about ..

17 minutes ago

RAK Tourism Development Authority partners with TU ..

31 minutes ago

Sindhi Language Authority to organize 5 - day book ..

4 minutes ago

University of Sindh finalizes arrangements for con ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.