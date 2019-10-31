Chief Minister visits RYK Hospital to see victims of Tezgam inferno

Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar Thursday visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim Yar Khan to enquire after health of Tezgam Express inferno victims

He visited Sheikh Zayed Hospital and Trauma Center at Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Liaqatpur. He condoled with the families of the deceased and enquired after the health of injured passengers.

Commissioner Bahawalpur Division Nayyar Iqbal briefed the Chief Minister about the incident and added that rescue teams reached the site in 13 minutes and started the rescue operation.

He said that 57 dead bodies, out of total 74, have been handed over to the families after identification process.

Chief Minister Usman Buzdar, said that casualty of 74 persons was a great loss.

He announced to include phase 2 of Sheikh Zayed Hospital Rahim YarKhan in the budget and ensured the provision of all facilities at the hospital.