Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Wing Commander Noman Akram, who was martyred in a plane crash, and condoled with his family members including Brig (retd) Muhammad Akram, father of Noman Akram, brother Salman Akram and his son Talha

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited the residence of Wing Commander Noman Akram, who was martyred in a plane crash, and condoled with his family members including Brig (retd) Muhammad Akram, father of Noman Akram, brother Salman Akram and his son Talha.

The CM offered Fateha for the departed soul and paid tributes to the sacrifice of Noman Akram. He said the shaheed wing commander was a brave and courageous son of the soil and he would be remembered in Pak history forever.

Air Officer Commanding Central Air Command Lahore Air Vice Marshal Tariq Zia, Provincial Minister Auqaf Pir Syed Saeed-ul-Hassan Shah and Commissioner Lahore were also present.