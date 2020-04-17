UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Visits Sheikhupura To Review Measures Against COVID-19

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 1 minute ago Fri 17th April 2020 | 08:29 PM

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar om Friday visited Government Comprehensive Higher Secondary School Sheikhupura to inspect the financial aid distribution under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar om Friday visited Government Comprehensive Higher Secondary school Sheikhupura to inspect the financial aid distribution under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme.

He also distributed aid amount among the women recipients who expressed their satisfaction over the facilities.

The CM said on the occasion that indigent strata were being given relief and the amount of Rs12000 was no benefaction.

The PTI government was ensuring its provision in a very transparent manner, the CM added. Rs135 milliom of financial aid has been distributed in Sheikhupura and more than 50 000 deserving families will be given aid under Ehsaas Kafalat Programme, he said. On the request of a woman, the CM directed the deputy commissioner to arrange for her medical treatment.

The CM also chaired a meeting to review arrangements for dealing with coronavirus and dengue, wheat procurement, cleanliness and law and order situation. Talking on this occasion, the CM reiterated that people will not be left alone and every effort will be made to provide relief to them. He directed the police to work efficiently for the protection of life and property of the people, adding that arrangements of wheat procurement, cleanliness and eradication of coronavirus and dengue should be better than the best.

He said that 14 centres had been set up in Sheikhupura for wheat procurement starting from April 20. The restriction of 'gardawari' has been done away with and the wheat crop will be procured on a 'first come, first served' basis, he added.

He continued that most of the 33 coronavirus patients in Sheikhupura had travel history. Arrangements have been made to keep 45 patients in isolation and field hospital will also be established, if needed. Meanwhile, different markets have also been sprayed.

Ehsaas Kafalat Programme and CM Insaaf Imdad Programme were the largest aid initiatives to provide financial aid worth Rs12000 each in the most transparent manner, he added. Brig (retd) Rahat Iman Ullah announced to distribute Ration in the needy.

Provincial Ministers Dr Yasmeen Rashid, Mian Mahmood-ur-Rasheed, Mian Khalid Mahmood, parliamentarians, Commissioner Lahore and others were also present on this occasion.

