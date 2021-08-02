UrduPoint.com

Chief Minister Visits Shrine Of Hazrat Khawaja Ameer Ahmad Chishti

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar on Monday visited the shrine of Hazrat Khawaja Ameer Ahmad Chishti (RA) at Bassal Sharif area of Jand Tehsil in Attock

The chief minister laid a floral wreath on the grave and offered Fateha.

He prayed for the national security, public welfare, freedom of oppressed Kashmiris from Indian aggression, and the forgiveness of persons who lost their lives due to coronavirus, says a handout.

MNA Maj (retd) Tahir Sadiq, Revenue Minister Col (retd) Malik Muhammad Anwar,Punjab Minister for Social Welfare Syed Yawar Abbas Bukhari, and others werealso present.

