UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Visits Six Cities To Inspect Anti-corona Measures

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 41 seconds ago Tue 21st April 2020 | 11:56 PM

Chief Minister visits six cities to inspect anti-corona measures

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar undertook visits of six cities of Punjab including Depalpur, Chishtian, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Gojra and Trimmu Head Works Jhang during last 30 hours to inspect Ehsaas Kafalat Programme centres, hospitals and wheat procurement centres in these cities

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar undertook visits of six cities of Punjab including Depalpur, Chishtian, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Gojra and Trimmu Head Works Jhang during last 30 hours to inspect Ehsaas Kafalat Programme centres, hospitals and wheat procurement centres in these cities.

Assembly Members of Toba Tek Singh and Jhang commended Usman Buzdar that under his vibrant leadership, Punjab government took up timely anti-corona measures and further appreciated the CM for personally visiting every city and for standing shoulder to shoulder with the distressed humanity. They further lauded the CM for standing on the front line to combat coronavirus pandemic.

They said Usman Buzdar was undertaking practical steps according to ground realities instead of displaying personal projection and always gave due respect to the elected representatives.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Government Of Punjab Punjab Sahiwal Jhang Toba Tek Singh Chishtian Gojra Depalpur Wheat Usman Buzdar Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Abdullah bin Zayed underlines UAE&#039;s support f ..

42 minutes ago

Khalid bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits two of three f ..

57 minutes ago

President pardons 1,511 prisoners ahead of Ramadan

2 hours ago

Container ship crew 'kidnapped by pirates' off Ben ..

35 seconds ago

Usman Dar's efforts lauded for getting permission ..

37 seconds ago

UNGA calls for 'equitable' access to medicines, va ..

38 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.