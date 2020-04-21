Chief Minister visits six cities to inspect anti-corona measures

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar undertook visits of six cities of Punjab including Depalpur, Chishtian, Sahiwal, Toba Tek Singh, Gojra and Trimmu Head Works Jhang during last 30 hours to inspect Ehsaas Kafalat Programme centres, hospitals and wheat procurement centres in these cities.

Assembly Members of Toba Tek Singh and Jhang commended Usman Buzdar that under his vibrant leadership, Punjab government took up timely anti-corona measures and further appreciated the CM for personally visiting every city and for standing shoulder to shoulder with the distressed humanity. They further lauded the CM for standing on the front line to combat coronavirus pandemic.

They said Usman Buzdar was undertaking practical steps according to ground realities instead of displaying personal projection and always gave due respect to the elected representatives.