UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Visits Various Areas Of City To Review Situation After Rain

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 08:06 PM

Chief Minister visits various areas of city to review situation after rain

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited various parts of the city late night to review conditions after rain without protocol and security

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited various parts of the city late night to review conditions after rain without protocol and security.

The chief minister visited Ferozepur Road, Ichhra, Shah Jamal, Muslim Town, Canal Road, and Jail Road. He reviewed drainage of rainwater and cleanliness conditions of the city.

Usman Buzdar paid surprised visit to the Services Hospital. Patients and attendants were surprised to see the chief minister with them.

A patient surprisingly asked the chief minister: "You are here during this hour of night?" The chief minister replied" "Yes and I am here to enquire about your health.

" The chief minister talked to patients and their attendants in a friendly manner and asked them about facilities provided in hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said he was visiting the city late night to get first hand information about problems of people so that relief could be provided to people as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

Related Topics

Imran Khan Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Jail Visit Road Muslim Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan for capacity building of all ..

1 minute ago

Gold Rates in Pakistan on Saturday 06 July 2019

1 minute ago

Police recovers 800 kg Gutka from a factory

1 minute ago

Kashmiris offering sacrifices, contributing in fre ..

1 minute ago

6,650 intending pilgrims reach Madina Munawwara: M ..

6 minutes ago

South Africa bat against Australia in World Cup

6 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.