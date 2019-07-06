Chief Minister visits various areas of city to review situation after rain

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar visited various parts of the city late night to review conditions after rain without protocol and security

The chief minister visited Ferozepur Road, Ichhra, Shah Jamal, Muslim Town, Canal Road, and Jail Road. He reviewed drainage of rainwater and cleanliness conditions of the city.

Usman Buzdar paid surprised visit to the Services Hospital. Patients and attendants were surprised to see the chief minister with them.

A patient surprisingly asked the chief minister: "You are here during this hour of night?" The chief minister replied" "Yes and I am here to enquire about your health.

" The chief minister talked to patients and their attendants in a friendly manner and asked them about facilities provided in hospitals.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister said he was visiting the city late night to get first hand information about problems of people so that relief could be provided to people as per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan.