Chief Minister Visits Washuk To Unveil Plague Of DHQ

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 4 minutes ago Tue 26th January 2021 | 12:42 AM

Chief Minister visits Washuk to unveil plague of DHQ

Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday paid a detailed visit to Washuk district along with provincial ministers

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jan, 2021 ) :Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan on Monday paid a detailed visit to Washuk district along with provincial ministers.

Chief Minister Jam Kamal Khan unveiled the plaque of district headquarters hospital ( DHQ ) under construction despite he also laid the foundation stone of Fitsal Stadium Casing Foundation and upgraded existing levies line posts.

The officials of concerned departments briefed the CM Balochistan about the ongoing development schemes in detail.

Expressing his views, the CM said that the present provincial government was continuing the process of development in all the districts on an equal basis saying that the growth of rural areas and the welfare of the people were among our top priorities.

Upon arrival in Washuk, Chief Minister Mir Jam Kamal Khan received by Haji Ehsanullah Reiki, Member Provincial Assembly Mir Zabid Reiki, Balochistan. Awami Party Central Vice President, former Provincial Minister Mir Mujeeb-ur-Rehman Mohammad Hassani, and other senior officials while a well-armed contingent of police presented a guard of honor to the Chief Minister.

