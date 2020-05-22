Chief Minister visits Zafar Mahmood, the survivor of the plane crash

(@FahadShabbir)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Zafar Mahmood, the miraculous survivor of PK-302 Airbus which crashed at Model Colony, at Darul Sehat hospital and inquired about his health.

The chief minister when visited him he was being checked up by the doctors. "Hey Zafar! Murad is here," the chief minister invited the attention of Zafar who was lying on the stretcher.

Zafar Mahmood opened his eye and replied, "thank you Mr Murad, I am ok � thank you so much for your visit.

" Zafar Mahmood blinked his eye just to gesture of good will to the chief minister, said a spokesperson to the CM Sindh.

The chief minister told Zafar Mahmood, "I am happy to see you stable and you will recover soon," he said and added "Let the doctors do their procedures complete and I'll visit you again," he said and then they both, the CM and Zafar Mahmood, exchanged smiles of understanding and satisfaction and then the CM left the ward of the hospital.