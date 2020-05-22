UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Visits Zafar Mahmood, The Survivor Of The Plane Crash

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 10:56 PM

Chief Minister visits Zafar Mahmood, the survivor of the plane crash

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Zafar Mahmood, the miraculous survivor of PK-302 Airbus which crashed at Model Colony, at Darul Sehat hospital and inquired about his health

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah visited Zafar Mahmood, the miraculous survivor of PK-302 Airbus which crashed at Model Colony, at Darul Sehat hospital and inquired about his health.

The chief minister when visited him he was being checked up by the doctors. "Hey Zafar! Murad is here," the chief minister invited the attention of Zafar who was lying on the stretcher.

Zafar Mahmood opened his eye and replied, "thank you Mr Murad, I am ok � thank you so much for your visit.

" Zafar Mahmood blinked his eye just to gesture of good will to the chief minister, said a spokesperson to the CM Sindh.

The chief minister told Zafar Mahmood, "I am happy to see you stable and you will recover soon," he said and added "Let the doctors do their procedures complete and I'll visit you again," he said and then they both, the CM and Zafar Mahmood, exchanged smiles of understanding and satisfaction and then the CM left the ward of the hospital.

Related Topics

Sindh Chief Minister Visit Murad Ali Shah

Recent Stories

Community Development Authority: 871,000 benefited ..

1 minute ago

Mohammed bin Rashid allocates AED5.6 billion worth ..

16 minutes ago

UAE leaders congratulate heads of Arab, Islamic st ..

46 minutes ago

BREAKING: Eid al-Fitr Sunday in UAE

1 hour ago

Zara Abid survives in Karachi plane crash

3 hours ago

Ali Zafar distributes food among members of transg ..

3 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.