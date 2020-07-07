UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister Vows Every Step To Stabilise Flour Price

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Tue 07th July 2020 | 09:04 PM

Chief Minister vows every step to stabilise flour price

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that every possible steps would be taken to stabilize the prices of flour and other essential items in the province

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jul, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that every possible steps would be taken to stabilize the prices of flour and other essential items in the province.

He said that provision of flour would be ensured at the fixed rate as indiscriminate legal action would be initiated against hoarders and those involved in an unauthorized hike in the price of the flour.

He said instructions had been issued to the cabinet committee for price control for taking steps in that regard. Illegal increase in the rates of essential items would not be tolerated, he said adding that the government would fully protect the rights of the common man.

No one would be allowed to exploit people and every step to provide relief to masses would be taken, the CM added.

