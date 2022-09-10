Chief Minister vows to continue steps for flood affectees

Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Saturday said that the provincial government would continue taking every possible step for rehabilitation of the flood victims

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Sep, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Punjab Chaudhry Parvez Elahi Saturday said that the provincial government would continue taking every possible step for rehabilitation of the flood victims.

During a meeting with Provincial Minister Munib Sultan Cheema and Parliamentarian Amir Sultan Cheema at CMO, the chief minister said that Pakistan got severely affected due to climate change as heavy rains played havoc at a massive scale.

He highlighted that unusual steps will have to be taken in order to cope up with the unexpected climatic conditions.

He apprised that whatever humanly possible was done to carry out the rescue and relief operation in the flood-affected areas.

The financial aid amount for the heirs of the deceased due to floods had been increased from Rs8lac to Rs10lac adding that financial aid will also be given to the owners of the destroyed houses and a significant increase had been made in the financial aid for them as well.

The CM resolved to ensure early settlement of the flood affectees from the amount being collected in the 'CM Relief Fund'. He also vowed to launch the construction and repair work of the roads on a priority basis in the flood-hit areas.