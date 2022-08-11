Chief Minister vows to support CP&WB

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Chauhdry Parvez Elahi appreciating performance of the Child Protection & Welfare Bureau (CP&WB), vowed to extend governmental support to the bureau for protecting rights of underprivileged children.

During a meeting with Chairperson CP&WB Sarah Ahmad here on Thursday, the chief minister said the CP&WB had played an important role in the welfare of abandoned children and added that the scope of the CP&WB needed to be extended to every district of the province.

Elements involved in torture and abuse of children besides using them for beggary did not deserve any leniency, he asserted and maintained that indiscriminate action against them was the need of the hour.

The chairperson apprised the CM about the performance of the bureau and steps taken toovercome child abuse and beggary.