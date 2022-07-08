Chief Minister warns admin officers over unsatisfactory performance

Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has issued warning to administrative officers of four districts on account of showing unsatisfactory performance regarding dengue control

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2022 ) :Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Hamza Shahbaz Sharif has issued warning to administrative officers of four districts on account of showing unsatisfactory performance regarding dengue control.

He was chairing a meeting to review anti-dengue campaign in the province here on Friday.

Chief Minister Hamza Shahbaz directed anti-dengue related departments to overcome their shortcomings along with playing a vigorous role for the eradication of dengue.

He said that the danger of dengue had started coming to surface along with monsoon spell of rains. He asserted that any sort of negligence would not be tolerated as it related to human lives.

The CM directed to undertake timely measures for the eradication of dengue and ordered to constitute monitoring committees at the level of union councils.

Addressing the review meeting, he warned that disciplinary action would be initiated against the officers for showing unsatisfactory performance with regard to anti-dengue campaign. He directed the Deputy Commissioners (DCs) and District Health Officers (DHO) to visit every district in order to monitor the dengue control campaign.

Earlier, the experts briefed the meeting that it was necessary to completely eradicate dengue larvae.

Provincial Minister Khwaja Salman Rafique, Chief Secretary, Principal Secretary to CM, Secretaries of concerned departments, Commissioner Lahore division and senior officials attended the meeting while Divisional Commissioners attended via video link.