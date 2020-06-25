Chief Minister warns of strict action against hoarders

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar ordered strict action against the hoarders of medicines

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar ordered strict action against the hoarders of medicines.

In a statement issued here on Thursday that Chief Minister Punjab directed the administration and other institutions to start crackdown against the hoarders of life saving drugs of corona virus and take indiscriminate action against the responsible and report the Chief Minister Office.

Chief Minister further directed the concerned institutions to ensure the provision of necessary medicines and injections at fixed prices in open market, adding that hoarding of medicines and injections will not be tolerated at any cost.