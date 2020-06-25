UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Warns Of Strict Action Against Hoarders

Muhammad Irfan 3 minutes ago Thu 25th June 2020 | 05:55 PM

Chief Minister warns of strict action against hoarders

Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar ordered strict action against the hoarders of medicines

MIANWALI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jun, 2020 ) :Chief Minister Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar ordered strict action against the hoarders of medicines.

In a statement issued here on Thursday that Chief Minister Punjab directed the administration and other institutions to start crackdown against the hoarders of life saving drugs of corona virus and take indiscriminate action against the responsible and report the Chief Minister Office.

Chief Minister further directed the concerned institutions to ensure the provision of necessary medicines and injections at fixed prices in open market, adding that hoarding of medicines and injections will not be tolerated at any cost.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Chief Minister Punjab Drugs Market (Colony) Sarhad Textile Mills Limited Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

THIRD update on players’ Covid-19 tests

4 minutes ago

JPP, HRCP call on government to criminalise tortur ..

56 minutes ago

Rice exporters, CNG, ginning and commercial import ..

1 hour ago

UAE’s resilience in face of challenges help it a ..

1 hour ago

Abdullah bin Zayed, EU High Representative discuss ..

1 hour ago

Ryanair to challenge Lufthansa rescue in EU court

3 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.