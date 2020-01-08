Chief Minister welcomes passing of Services Act Amendment Bills from Senate

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday welcomed the passage of Services Act Amendment Bills from the Senate after National Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday welcomed the passage of Services Act Amendment Bills from the Senate after National Assembly.

In a statement, he said that passing of the bills had given a positive message of unity and cohesion and political parties showed a responsible behaviour.

The chief minister said that political consensus over national issues was a victory of democracy. The government and opposition were on one page on important issues as national development lies in unity, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan tackled the issue in the best of the manner, adding that national issues would be tackled with consensus in future as well.