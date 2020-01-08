UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minister Welcomes Passing Of Services Act Amendment Bills From Senate

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Wed 08th January 2020 | 07:27 PM

Chief Minister welcomes passing of Services Act Amendment Bills from Senate

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday welcomed the passage of Services Act Amendment Bills from the Senate after National Assembly

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar Wednesday welcomed the passage of Services Act Amendment Bills from the Senate after National Assembly.

In a statement, he said that passing of the bills had given a positive message of unity and cohesion and political parties showed a responsible behaviour.

The chief minister said that political consensus over national issues was a victory of democracy. The government and opposition were on one page on important issues as national development lies in unity, he added.

He said that Prime Minister Imran Khan tackled the issue in the best of the manner, adding that national issues would be tackled with consensus in future as well.

Related Topics

Imran Khan National Assembly Senate Prime Minister Chief Minister Punjab Democracy From Government Best Unity Foods Limited Opposition Usman Buzdar

Recent Stories

Indian police open fire to clear strike protests

44 seconds ago

Ukraine passenger jet crashes in Iran killing all ..

46 seconds ago

District Election Commission set up 106 display ce ..

48 seconds ago

Iran's anti-US strikes: measured, but not final re ..

51 seconds ago

Musical show held at Rawalpindi Arts Council

14 minutes ago

UN Mission in Iraq Calls for Dialogue After Iran's ..

14 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.