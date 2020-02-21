Chief Minister wnts work to be initiated on approved, designed schemes in last quarter of fiscal year

Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the P&D Department to hand over the KP Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) to Local Govt Department with the instructions that work should be initiated on approved and already designed schemes in the last quarter of the current fiscal year

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Feb, 2020 ):Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mahmood Khan has directed the P&D Department to hand over the KP Cities Improvement Project (KPCIP) to Local Govt Department with the instructions that work should be initiated on approved and already designed schemes in the last quarter of the current fiscal year. The Chief Minister directed the concerned department to prepare and submit action plan for the next six months in this regard.

He further directed that a master plan for the resolution of traffic congestion in Mingora Bazar should be prepared and will be include in the KPCIP.

While chairing a meeting regarding Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project at Chief Minister Secretariat Peshawar, the Chief Minister directed to expedite the implementation of development plans and complete all the developmental projects within the stipulated timeline.The Chief Minister also directed to ensure the provision of clean drinking water in all the cities of the province while emphasizing upon the utilization of surface water sources for domestic and drinking purpose on priority basis. The meeting was briefed regarding KPCIP, its objectives, work plan and progress made so far in detail. The project aims to ensure clean drinking water supply in major cities of the province, improve sewerage and drainage system, solid waste management system and other infrastructure. It was informed that improvement in water supply, sewerage and drainage system, solid waste Management System and livable cities situations will be carried out through this project. The project will be completed with the assistance of Asian Development Bank and other donor agencies. The meeting was informed that Abbottabad, Kohat, Mardan, Mingora and Peshawar Cities have been included in the priority list under Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Cities Improvement Project which is the major cities of the province.

Under the project, in Abbottabad City upgradation of Choona Water Supply Scheme, replacement of Water Network in Inner City Area, Solid Waste Management System, Pedestrianization of old city area, Development of Sherwan Park, converting old dumping site into Park and other schemes will be completed. Similarly, in Kohat city, initiation of surface water supply scheme from Tanda Dam, Replacement of Water Network, Solid Waste Management System, installation of Sewerage Treatment Plant at KDA, Establishment of Women Development Center, construction of Kohat Wildlife Park, Green Initiative in Sports Complex and Development of Family Park at Tanda Dam will be completed under KPCIP.

The meeting was further told that Under KPCIP Improvement of Solid Waste Management System, installation of Sewerage Treatment Plant, Development of Company Bagh, Development of Baghdada Park and Green initiatives will be carried out in Mardan City. Similarly, schemes for Mingora Cities includes, greater water supply scheme, Improvement of Solid Waste Management System, Development of River Front and other green spaces and Master Plan for the resolution of traffic congestion at Mingora Bazar. Under KPCIP schemes which will be initiated in Peshawar City includes replacement of Water Supply Distribution Network in selected areas, Improvement of Solid Waste Management System, installation of Sewerage Treatment Plants at Hayatabad and Regi Model Town, Development of Besai Park in Phase-VII, Development and extension of Baghe Naran and Green initiative in Peshawar Zoo.

The Chief Minister on the occasion said that the provincial government is taking pragmatic steps to provide all the basic services and facilities in the major cities of the entire province.

He said that the government will provide all out support to ensure conducive and clean environment to the citizens.