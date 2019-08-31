UrduPoint.com
Chief Minister,Governor & Naeem-ul-Haq Discuss Kashmir Issue

Sat 31st August 2019 | 11:26 PM

A meeting was held among Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq at Governor House on Saturday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2019 ) :A meeting was held among Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, Governor Punjab Ch. Muhammad Sarwar and Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq at Governor House on Saturday.

Indian brutality and human rights violation in Occupied Kashmir were strongly condemned during the meeting besides expressing complete solidarity with the Kashmiris.

Chief Minister said that Kashmiri people were making the historic struggle against the Indian occupation. He said that the international community would have to raise voice in favour of Kashmiris.

He said that Modi Sarkar had made the lives of Kashmiri people hell by imposing curfew, adding that Kashmiri people are not alone in their struggle as the whole Pakistani nation was standing with them.

Governor Punjab Ch Muhammad Sarwar said that Prime Minister Imran Khan had effectively highlighted the Kashmir issue at every forum.

The government will raise voice at every forum for the rights of Kashmiri people.

Special Assistant to the Prime Minister for Political Affairs Naeem-ul-Haq said that Pakistan government would continuously providing political, moral and diplomatic support to the Kashmiris.

He said that nation by observing Kashmir Solidarity Day in an effective manner had given a clear message to the world.

Public welfare projects in Punjab, political affairs and overall situation were also discussed during the meeting.

