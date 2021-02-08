HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :Advisor to Sindh Chief Minister on Universities and Boards Nisar Ahmed Khuhro Monday said that agriculture had a key role to play in the development of the province.

The maximum growth in the agriculture sector would ultimately help the development of the province, he said during his visit at Sindh Agriculture University (SAU) TandoJam .

He said that the Sindh government was paying full attention towards the development of the agriculture and livestock sector and making all out efforts to promote research activities in Sindh Agriculture University.

The province had potential to export meat by developing the livestock sector on modern methods, he said and called upon the university management to expand its existing slaughter house with state of the art facilities and also launch training programmes of packaging and export of meat so that livestock owners could improve their socio economic condition.

He said that maximum crop production could also be achieved with better land preparation, proper water management and use of agricultural technology.

Vice Chancellor Sindh Agriculture University, Dr.

Fateh Marri while speaking on the occasion informed that the varsity was focusing on agriculture and animal research and at the same time fulfilling its teaching responsibilities.

Besides, research was also being carried out to provide certified seeds, preserve indigenous and hereditary breeds of cattle, he added.

He said that the university was playing an important role in agricultural and livestock sectors in the country by providing trained manpower and experts. The university was working on the expansion of new varieties, keeping in view the climate change, he informed and apprised the advisor about the problems being faced by the university management.

The university management is expecting the Sindh government to support this institution to make the varsity as one of the top universities of the country, he added.

Among others, Dr Qammaruddin Chachar, Dr Syed Ghiasuddin Shah Rashidi, Dr Aijaz Khonharo, Dr Jan Mohammad Marri, Dr. Abdullah Arijo, Dr. Altaf Sial and Dr. Mohammad Ismail Kumbhar were also present on the occasion. Later, Nisar Khohro also visited the IT Center and Slaughter House at the university.