Chief Minister's Message On Father's Day

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th June 2020 | 10:03 PM

Chief Minister's message on father's day

Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that kindness and affection of father is like a shaded tree and personality of the father deserves respect and honour

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jun, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar has said that kindness and affection of father is like a shaded tree and personality of the father deserves respect and honour.

In his message on the eve of the Father's Day, the CM said he missed his late father at every stage of life and he could not forget the moments which he spent with him.

The chief minister said: " islam teaches us to give respect and honour to fatherin every condition".

