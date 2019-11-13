Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that diabetes was rapidly spreading in the country and other parts of the world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Nov, 2019 ) : Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has said that diabetes was rapidly spreading in the country and other parts of the world

In his message on the World Diabetes Day observed on Nov 14 issued here on Wednesday, the chief minister said precautionary measures were most useful to control this disease, adding that the human body could face complications due to delay in timely diagnoses and proper treatment.

He said that precautions were very necessary and one could remain to save from this disease by using a balanced diet, regular walk and exercise.

Similarly, awareness about precautionary measures was also necessary and people should be sensitised in this regard, he added.

Use of print, electronic and social media for educating people about diabetes could produce positive results and it was an agenda of the government to take necessary steps for controlling this disease, the chief minister said.