Chief Minister's Resolve To Control Hepatitis Commendable: Fazeel Asghar

Umer Jamshaid 8 seconds ago Tue 25th August 2020 | 11:47 PM

Chief Secretary Balochistan Capt (Retd) Fazeel Asghar on Tuesday said Hepatitis B, C, and D (Co-infection) were being spread in the province for which government and all stakeholders would play their role to enhance awareness of masks, screening, and vaccinations to prevent hepatitis disease

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Chief Secretary Balochistan Capt (Retd) Fazeel Asghar on Tuesday said Hepatitis B, C, and D (Co-infection) were being spread in the province for which government and all stakeholders would play their role to enhance awareness of masks, screening, and vaccinations to prevent hepatitis disease.

He said the efforts of the Chief Minister Hepatitis Free Balochistan Program are commendable and the provincial government would provide all possible support to the program.

The Chief Secretary said this while addressing a meeting to review the Hepatitis B and C situation in the province. The meeting was attended by Health Secretary Dostain Jamaldini, Provincial Coordinator Chief Minister Hepatitis Free Balochistan Dr. Gul Sabin Kakar, and other officials.

Dr. Gul Sabin Kakar briefed the meeting in detail and said that 8 to 10 percent of the population of Balochistan is suffering from hepatitis but due to lack of awareness and testing, many people do not get timely diagnosis and treatment of these deadly diseases.

"10 districts of the province including Naseerabad, Jaffarabad, Panjgur, Loralai, Barkhan, Sohbatpur, Zhob, Musakhel, Kohlu, Dera Bugti are also at high risk of hepatitis while 15,000 patients with hepatitis C have been provided treatment facilities in the province, she said saying that 600,000 people will be vaccinated against Hepatitis B, 12,000 Hepatitis B patients have been treated despite 3,000 patients who were infected with Hepatitis B and C have been provided treatment facilities.

Expressing concern over the spread of Hepatitis B and C in the province, Fazeel Asghar said that the Chief Minister of Balochistan was playing a key role to enhance the capacity of the Hepatitis Control Program to curb hepatitis B, C and D in the area with effective manners.

He said that among the people Hepatitis is spreading due to lack of awareness and lack of hygiene and the most effective way to stop the spread of Hepatitis in Balochistan is to create awareness among the people.

The Chief Secretary appreciated the performance of the Chief Minister Hepatitis Free Balochistan and said that the efforts of Dr. Gul Sabin Kakar and his team are commendable.

