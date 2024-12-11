Chief Minister's Team Impressed By Mufti Mahmood School & College
December 11, 2024
A team from Peshawar, led by Assistant Commissioner Ikramullah Khan on Wednesday visited Mufti Mahmood School and College in Dera Ismail Khan on the special instructions of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur
During the visit, the team inspected the college's administrative matters, discipline, classes, laboratories, and hostel arrangements.
They were impressed by the college's overall management and facilities.
On this occasion, Principal Muhammad Tariq Bhatti briefed the team on the college's progress and the steps taken to improve its facilities.
During the visit, the team highly praised the hard work of Irfan Chauhan, in-charge of the Pakistan Lab, and acknowledged the efforts of Chief Minister Sardar Ali Amin Khan Gandapur in upgrading the college.
Principal Bhatti also expressed gratitude to Secretary education Masood Ahmed Khan for his suggestions on improving the school.
