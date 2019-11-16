(@imziishan)

MITHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Nov, 2019 ) :The Sindh Chief Minister 's damage assessment committee, Saturday, visited lightening affected areas of Tharparkar and condoled with bereaved families.

The committee comprised Sindh Minister for Revenue and Relief Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman, Misiter for Culture and Tourism Sardar Ali Shah, Minister of Rehabilitation Faraz Dero, Minister of Livestock and Fisheries Abdul Bari Pitafi and elected representatives Mahesh Kumar Malani, Sher Muhammad Bilalani and Qasim Siraj Soomro.

The committee visited the families of lightening affected areas at Ranseenghani, Odani and Ranser villages, expressed sorrow and grief over demise of their loved ones and assured ever possible assistance to them.

Later, speaking to media persons at Mithi, Makhdoom Mehboob-uz-Zaman said that committee reviewing the situation and a comprehensive report to be submitted to the Chief Minister Sindh after damage assessment while relief activities would be started at the earliest.

Sindh government was taking every possible step for compensation of lightening affectees, he said adding that the deputy commissioner was directed to conduct a survey to assess the damages to livestock and standing crops as well.

Responding to a question regarding conflicting figures of causalities due to lightening, the minister said that matter would be probed and action would be taken against officials, those held responsible.

Abdul Bari Pitafi said at the occasion, that 9 veterinary camps were set up to conduct survey of affected livestock along with vaccination of animals. Special mobile teams would be sent to distant areas as well, he added.

Livestock department has vaccinated over 20 million livestock throughout the province and Tharparkar district has the largest number of animals got vaccinated, he claimed adding that livestock department was running 900 veterinary centres and 250 of them were located in Tharparkar district due to presence of enormous number of livestock animals there.

Faraz Dero said that Provincial Disaster Management Authority was directed to dispatch tents and other relief items to affected population and their distribution would start soon.

Additional Relief Commissioner Shakeel Ahmed Abro told the media that survey has been started to assess damages of natural calamity that would be followed by relief and recovery activities.