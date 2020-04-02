Chief Minsiter Mahmood Khan Condoles Over Death Of Sher Afzal Barikoti
Muhammad Irfan 1 minute ago Thu 02nd April 2020 | 10:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Apr, 2020 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minsiter, Mahmood Khan has expressed grief and sorrow over the death of renowned writer Sher Afzal Khan Barikoti.
In a condolence message issued here Thursday, CM prayed Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace. He also prayed for granting courage to bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.