RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jun, 2019 ) :Chairperson Chief Minster Punjab Complaint Cell Mahnaz Saeed on Monday visited Adiala Jail

According to details, Mahnaz Saeed visited and inspected women and juvenile wards, the jail kitchen and expressed satisfaction over the cleanliness arrangements in the jail.

She also went to the computer, tailoring and electrical classes being arranged under the aegis of Women Aid Trust Islamabad.

Mahnaz also checked the food being provided to prisoners and the facilities available for the inmates.

Earlier, she was received by Senior Superintendent Saqib Nazir Chaudhry and Deputy Superintendent Malik Muhammad Akram.