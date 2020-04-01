Chief Minster grieved over death of Mir Javed-ur-Rahman

Punjab Chief Minster Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned journalist, chairman and publisher of Jang group Mir Javed-ur-Rahman

Usman Buzdar extended heart felt sympathies and condoled with the family members.

In his condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.