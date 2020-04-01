UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Minster Grieved Over Death Of Mir Javed-ur-Rahman

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Wed 01st April 2020 | 01:30 AM

Chief Minster grieved over death of Mir Javed-ur-Rahman

Punjab Chief Minster Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned journalist, chairman and publisher of Jang group Mir Javed-ur-Rahman

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Mar, 2020 ) :Punjab Chief Minster Sardar Usman Buzdar has expressed deep sense of sorrow and grief over the sad demise of renowned journalist, chairman and publisher of Jang group Mir Javed-ur-Rahman.

Usman Buzdar extended heart felt sympathies and condoled with the family members.

In his condolence message, the chief minister prayed that may Allah Almighty rest the departed soul in eternal peace and grant courage and strength to the bereaved family members to bear this irreparable loss with fortitude.

Related Topics

Chief Minister Punjab May Family Usman Buzdar Sad

Recent Stories

Nation Shield Magazine releases electronic version ..

10 seconds ago

Mohamed bin Zayed, Bulgarian PM review joint coron ..

30 minutes ago

COVID-19 Death Toll in New York Rises to 1,550, To ..

17 seconds ago

F1 teams banned from developing 2022 cars this yea ..

20 seconds ago

Provincial, district committees constituted to dea ..

8 minutes ago

Two illegal hunters held with 10 cranes in Winder

8 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.