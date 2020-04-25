UrduPoint.com
Chief Minster Imposes Ban On Iftaar Parties

Sumaira FH 2 minutes ago Sat 25th April 2020 | 07:38 PM

A ban has been imposed by Punjab Chief Minster, Sardar Usman Buzdar on holding Iftaar parties at government expense in the province

A ban has been imposed by Punjab Chief Minster, Sardar Usman Buzdar on holding Iftaar parties at government expense in the province.

The ban will be applicable on ministers, secretaries and other government authorities, says a hand out issued here.

"We have to save every single penny and keeping in views the present economic situation we should carefully utilize our resources to prevent spread of coronavirus," he said, adding,"We will have to follow strict discipline in the utilization of government resources."CM said the government is custodian of national resources, and the circumstances demanded that government should provide maximum resources to deal with coronavirus.

He said the policy of "Stay home stay safe" should strictly be followed during the holy of month of Ramazan for the protection of all citizens.

