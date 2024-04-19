Chief Monitoring Officer visits to various schools

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2024) Chief Monitoring Officer education Shaheed Benazirabad Tariq Ali Solangi paid a surprise visit to various schools of UC Chinesar, Mirza Bagh and Khair Shah and checked the attendance of teachers, staff and students.

During the visit, he said five schools were found closed while three teachers were absent from their duties for a long time

and 30 teachers were found absent on the occasion of visiting different schools.

He warned that action will be taken against the teachers who have been absent from their duty for a long time, for which

a report has been sent to the Education Department.

