ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Feb, 2021 ) :Chief of the Air Staff, Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan called on Prime Minister Imran Khan here on Wednesday.

Professional matters pertaining to Pakistan Air Force were discussed during the meeting.