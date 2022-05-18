UrduPoint.com

Chief Of Aka Khel Calls On Acting Governor KP

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 18, 2022 | 01:50 AM

Chief of Aka Khel calls on Acting Governor KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th May, 2022 ) :Chief of Aka Khel, Malik Zahir Shah here Tuesday called on Acting Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani at Governor House.

Malik Zahir Shah appreciated the sacrifices of Pak Army for establishing peace in tribal districts and informed the Governor about the overall scenario in tribal areas after merger.

He also highlighted the efforts of the government and Pak Army for the welfare of tribal people.

The Acting Governor said that development work had started in tribal belt after merger and added that various uplift projects were initiated by the provincial government aiming to facilitate the tribal people and bring their areas at par with other developed ares of the country.

