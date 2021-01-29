UrduPoint.com
Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Fri 29th January 2021 | 12:36 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday called on Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and its core military leadership during his two-day official visit to Qatar

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jan, 2021 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday called on Emir of the State of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani and its core military leadership during his two-day official visit to Qatar.

During the visit, the Army Chief along with Emir of the State of Qatar also held meetings with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence Affairs Doctor Khalid Bin Muhammad Al-Attiya and Chief of Staff Qatar Armed Forces Lieutenant General (Pilot) Ghanim Bin Shaheen Al-Ghanim, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

During the meetings, matters of mutual interest, defence and security cooperation and regional geo-political environment were discussed.

The COAS also witnessed passing out parade at Ahmed Bin Muhammad Military College. He appreciated high standards of institution and its efforts towards grooming of young cadets to take on challenges of future battlefield.

Qatari leadership reiterated that Pakistan and Qatar share brotherly relations of strategic value. While expressing their satisfaction over level of defence relations between the two Armed Forces, both sides underscored the importance of further enhancing the cooperation.

