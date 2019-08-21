Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa extension welcomed

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st August, 2019) The business community on Wednesday lauded the Prime Minister Imran Khan for a three-year extension in the service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa.Prime Minister Imran Khan had taken an excellent decision keeping in view the situation in Kashmir and other internal and regional challenges, said, Shahid Rasheed Butt former President ICCI.Talking to the business community, he said that Pakistan is facing many serious challenges in the wake of the Kashmir issue, the Afghan peace process and India's war frenzy and in such circumstances extension in the tenure of the COAS was needed.

Shahid Rasheed Butt said that Modi was trying to destroy the region's peace, disrupt the Afghan peace process and damage Kartarpur corridor project.The Prime Minister has conveyed to India loud and clear message that we mean business and it is in the best interest of the nation.He said that Gen Bajwa has ensured continuity of democracy and its stability which are highly commendable.