UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Lauds Role Of AMC During War & Peace

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 12th September 2019 | 02:14 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauds role of AMC during war & peace

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Army Medical Centre (AMC), Abbottabad and installed Lieutenant General Khawar Rahman as Colonel Commandant of AMC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Army Medical Centre (AMC), Abbottabad and installed Lieutenant General Khawar Rahman as Colonel Commandant of AMC.

The outgoing Colonel Commandant, Lieutenant General (R) Zahid Hamid, serving/retired officers and soldiers of the Army Medical Corps were present on the occasion, news release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Interacting with the commanding officers and soldiers of the Army Medical Corps, the COAS lauded role of AMC in saving valuable lives in the war against terrorism.

The COAS appreciated contributions and service of doctors and paramedic staff in providing quality healthcare to the Pakistan Army as well as common citizens.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada andoffered Fateha.

Related Topics

Pakistan Army Abbottabad ISPR General Qamar Javed Bajwa

Recent Stories

Mariyum Aurangzeb statements living example of 'da ..

2 minutes ago

Johnson Advised Against Visiting Scotland at Risk ..

2 minutes ago

Int'l moot on childhood to be held on Sept: 25

2 minutes ago

Prime Minister Imran Khan gives in-principle appro ..

2 minutes ago

Several People Injured in Arms Depot Blasts in Occ ..

8 minutes ago

Russian Deputy Foreign Minister Warns of Nuclear W ..

9 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.