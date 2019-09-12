Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa lauds role of AMC during war & peace

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Army Medical Centre (AMC), Abbottabad and installed Lieutenant General Khawar Rahman as Colonel Commandant of AMC

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Sep, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Thursday visited Army Medical Centre (AMC), Abbottabad and installed Lieutenant General Khawar Rahman as Colonel Commandant of AMC.

The outgoing Colonel Commandant, Lieutenant General (R) Zahid Hamid, serving/retired officers and soldiers of the Army Medical Corps were present on the occasion, news release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) said.

Interacting with the commanding officers and soldiers of the Army Medical Corps, the COAS lauded role of AMC in saving valuable lives in the war against terrorism.

The COAS appreciated contributions and service of doctors and paramedic staff in providing quality healthcare to the Pakistan Army as well as common citizens.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS laid a floral wreath at Yadgar-e-Shuhada andoffered Fateha.