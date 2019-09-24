UrduPoint.com
Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Directs Troops To Launch Rescue Operation In Quake-hit Areas Of AJK

Tue 24th September 2019

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday directed troops to immediately launch relief and rescue operation in aid of respective civil administrations in the quake-stricken areas of Azad Jammu and Kashmir (AJK)

"Army troops with aviation and medical support teams dispatched for operation in aid of civil administration for victims of earthquake in AJK.," said Director General Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) Major General Asif Ghafoor in a Tweet.

This direction by COAS came soon after the news about earthquake,which struck the areas of AJK where it had presumably caused devastation.

