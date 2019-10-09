UrduPoint.com
Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Meets Chinese Military Leadership

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Wed 09th October 2019 | 01:27 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa meets Chinese Military leadership

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2019 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Tuesday met Commander Army, People's Liberation Army (PLA) General Han Weiguo and, Vice Chairman of the Central Military Commission (CMC) General Xu Qiliang at PLA Headquarters Beijing, Inter Services Public Relations press release here stated.

COAS is currently undertaking official visit to China.

Regional security environment including situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IOJ&K) and Pakistan-China defence cooperation were discussed. COAS apprised Chinese military leadership about consequences of the ongoing situation in IOJ&K if it's not amicably resolved for which India needs to respect UN resolutions and ensure the human rights of Kashmiris.

Chinese military leadership supporting Pakistan's principled stance on Kashmir issue, appreciated sane Pakistani approach in the interest of peace.

They agreed that continued unresolved Pakistan - India tension will have serious implications for peace and stability in the region.

COAS apprised them that Pakistan looks forward to peace but that shall not be at the cost any compromise on principles of honour and dignity of the nation.

Both sides also discussed the developing situation in Gulf and efforts for peace in Afghanistan.

Both sides agreed to enhance existing defence cooperation in line with history of mutual time tested relationship.

Earlier upon arrival at PLA HQ, COAS was presented guard of honour.

