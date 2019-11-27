Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa extension case adjourned till Thursday

The Supreme Court of Pakistan Wednesday adjourned the hearing till Thursday in a petition challenging the extension in service of Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa for another three years

Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa remarked that the bench would view the Army Act and regulations in section-wise to reach on a conclusion, related to army chief's tenure period.

Justice Mansoor Ali Shah remarked that the bench was clear on it that the prime minister who could recommend anyone as army chief but the question was that whether a retired chief could be appointed again.

A three-member bench of the top court, headed by Chief Justice Asif Saeed Khan Khosa and comprising Justice Mian Mazhar Alam and Justice Syed Mansoor Ali Shah, conducted the hearing on petition of Hanif Rahi Advocate. The chief justice clarified that it was not a suo moto case.

Barrister Farogh Naseem appeared before the bench on behalf of General Qamar Javed Bajwa before the bench and submitted his power of attorney.

The attorney general produced the documents related to the army rules andfresh approval of the cabinet for General Bajwaj's extension.