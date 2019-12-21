UrduPoint.com
Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Calls On Prime Minister Imran Khan

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 hours ago Sat 21st December 2019 | 03:21 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan after an oath-taking ceremony of newly sworn-in Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmad held at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad.President Arif Alvi, and CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmad were also present during the meeting.

ISLAMABAD (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 21st December, 2019) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday held a meeting with Prime Minister Imran Khan after an oath-taking ceremony of newly sworn-in Chief Justice of Pakistan (CJP) Justice Gulzar Ahmad held at Aiwan-i-Sadr in Islamabad.President Arif Alvi, and CJP Justice Gulzar Ahmad were also present during the meeting.All three PM Imran, the president and COAS Gen Bajwa congratulated Justice Ahmad for assuming charge as the 27th chief justice of the Supreme Court.Prime Minister Imran Khan, Chief of Army Staff Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa, Chief of Air Staff Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan, Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Zafar Mahmood Abbasi, National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser, Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani, Foreign Minister Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Law Minister Farogh Naseem and various ministers attended the oath-taking ceremony.

Former chief justice Iftikhar Chaudhry also attended the ceremony.Justice Ahmed, who replaces Justice Asif Saeed Khosa as the chief justice, will serve till February 21, 2022, as the 27th chief justice.

