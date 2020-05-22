UrduPoint.com
Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Condoles Loss Of Lives In PIA Plane Crash: Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar

Umer Jamshaid 5 minutes ago Fri 22nd May 2020 | 05:06 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday condoled loss of precious lives in tragic PIA plane crash and shared grief of bereaved families in this difficult time

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd May, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Friday condoled loss of precious lives in tragic PIA plane crash and shared grief of bereaved families in this difficult time.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar while quoting COAS in a tweet said the Army Chief directed provision of full assistance to civil administration in rescue and relief effort.

In another tweet, the ISPR DG informed that Pakistan Army Aviation helicopters had flown for damage assessment and rescue efforts.

Urban Search and Rescue Teams were also being sent on the site for rescue efforts, he added.

