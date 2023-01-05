UrduPoint.com

Chief Of Army Staff ( COAS), General Syed Asim Munir On Seven-day Official Visit To KSA, UAE

Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), General Syed Asim Munir is on a week long official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 4 to 10

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Jan, 2023 ):Chief of Army Staff ( COAS), General Syed Asim Munir is on a week long official visit to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) and United Arab Emirates (UAE) from January 4 to 10.

According to the Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS will be meeting the senior leadership of both the brotherly countries to discuss matters of mutual interest, military to military cooperation and bilateral relations focusing on security related subjects.

