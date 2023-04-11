Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir expresses full confidence in capabilities of HIT

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) and expressed his full confidence in the capabilities of its personnel

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) and expressed his full confidence in the capabilities of its personnel.

He also appreciated the commitment of officers and workforce to transform HIT into a modern defence production establishment for meeting requirements of Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) at par with international standards, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said The Army Chief was briefed about the technical capabilities of HIT, progress of on-going projects, indigenization efforts and recently undertaken modernisation measures.

The COAS visited various factories of HIT and witnessed the manufacturing, rebuild and upgradation of tanks, APCs, enhanced protection solutions, remote weapon systems and indigenous 155 mm Artillery gun barrels for the Pak Army.

The COAS remarked that HIT is a hub of knowledge, economy and, research and development (R&D) which is key to achieving self-reliance in defence production and contributes towards national exports and economy.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chairman HIT.