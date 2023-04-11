Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir Expresses Full Confidence In Capabilities Of HIT

Sumaira FH Published April 11, 2023 | 08:51 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir expresses full confidence in capabilities of HIT

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) and expressed his full confidence in the capabilities of its personnel

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Tuesday visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) and expressed his full confidence in the capabilities of its personnel.

He also appreciated the commitment of officers and workforce to transform HIT into a modern defence production establishment for meeting requirements of Armed Forces and Law Enforcement Agencies (LEAs) at par with international standards, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said The Army Chief was briefed about the technical capabilities of HIT, progress of on-going projects, indigenization efforts and recently undertaken modernisation measures.

The COAS visited various factories of HIT and witnessed the manufacturing, rebuild and upgradation of tanks, APCs, enhanced protection solutions, remote weapon systems and indigenous 155 mm Artillery gun barrels for the Pak Army.

The COAS remarked that HIT is a hub of knowledge, economy and, research and development (R&D) which is key to achieving self-reliance in defence production and contributes towards national exports and economy.

Earlier on arrival, COAS was received by Chairman HIT.

Related Topics

Army Exports ISPR Progress Taxila Hub Weapon

Recent Stories

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st upda ..

Tennis: ATP Monte Carlo Masters results - 1st update

13 minutes ago
 Iran Reshuffles 3 Senior Positions in Gov't - Repo ..

Iran Reshuffles 3 Senior Positions in Gov't - Reports

13 minutes ago
 Judge refers plea for removing Imran as party chie ..

Judge refers plea for removing Imran as party chief to LHC CJ

13 minutes ago
 Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revises deli ..

Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) revises delimitation schedule for Islamaba ..

19 minutes ago
 Naveed Qamar commits to remove barriers facing bus ..

Naveed Qamar commits to remove barriers facing business community

7 minutes ago
 Justice Isa issues clarification regarding invitat ..

Justice Isa issues clarification regarding invitation to celebrate Golden Jubile ..

7 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.