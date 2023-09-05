Open Menu

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir Meets Senior Uzbek Civil-military Leadership

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 05, 2023 | 11:26 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir meets senior Uzbek civil-military leadership

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir is on a two-day official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan which is aimed at enhancing Military to Military cooperation and Defence collaboration

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir is on a two-day official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan which is aimed at enhancing Military to Military cooperation and Defence collaboration.

During the visit, the COAS called on President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Defense Minister as well as the Chairman and Secretary of the State Security Service of Uzbekistan, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the meetings, the COAS also emphasized upon enhancing mutual training cooperation and intelligence sharing.

The COAS appreciated the standard of training and readiness of the Uzbekistan Military Forces and their understanding about regional security issues.

On arrival at the Ministry of Defense, the Army Chief was given a warm welcome and was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent.

The COAS also laid a floral wreath at the Memorial Complex of Martyrs in Tashkent.

Related Topics

Army Martyrs Shaheed ISPR Visit Tashkent Uzbekistan

Recent Stories

Defence Day reminds of bravery of nation & armed f ..

Defence Day reminds of bravery of nation & armed forces against Indian aggressio ..

6 minutes ago
 Rebuttal against Gallup report published in print ..

Rebuttal against Gallup report published in print media

6 minutes ago
 Pakistan armed forces became leaden wall against I ..

Pakistan armed forces became leaden wall against Indian aggression in 1965 war: ..

6 minutes ago
 Power supply to be restored soon in affected areas ..

Power supply to be restored soon in affected areas : HESCO Spokesman

17 minutes ago
 Moroccan envoy calls on FM Jilani

Moroccan envoy calls on FM Jilani

17 minutes ago
 PTI's chief alleged nikah case adjourns without he ..

PTI's chief alleged nikah case adjourns without hearing

17 minutes ago
Industrialists kept paying salaries of labour enga ..

Industrialists kept paying salaries of labour engaged in military training: A 65 ..

12 minutes ago
 Humanity's survival hinges on cooperation, outgoin ..

Humanity's survival hinges on cooperation, outgoing UNGA head says as 77th sessi ..

12 minutes ago
 Defense Day teaches collective national spirit for ..

Defense Day teaches collective national spirit for strengthen of country: Careta ..

12 minutes ago
 Armed robbers loot Rs 285000 from citizen

Armed robbers loot Rs 285000 from citizen

12 minutes ago
 Pakistani nation, valiant armed forces thwarted In ..

Pakistani nation, valiant armed forces thwarted Indian aggression in 1965 war: A ..

12 minutes ago
 Minister for arranging seminars, public meetings t ..

Minister for arranging seminars, public meetings to impart HR awareness

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan