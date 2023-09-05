Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir meets senior Uzbek civil-military leadership

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Sep, 2023 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir is on a two-day official visit to the Republic of Uzbekistan which is aimed at enhancing Military to Military cooperation and Defence collaboration.

During the visit, the COAS called on President of Uzbekistan, Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Defense Minister as well as the Chairman and Secretary of the State Security Service of Uzbekistan, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the meetings, the COAS also emphasized upon enhancing mutual training cooperation and intelligence sharing.

The COAS appreciated the standard of training and readiness of the Uzbekistan Military Forces and their understanding about regional security issues.

On arrival at the Ministry of Defense, the Army Chief was given a warm welcome and was presented a Guard of Honour by a smartly turned out contingent.

The COAS also laid a floral wreath at the Memorial Complex of Martyrs in Tashkent.