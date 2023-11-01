Open Menu

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Calls On Political, Military Leadership Of Azerbaijan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 01, 2023 | 10:13 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2023) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, who is on an official visit to the Republic of Azerbaijan, called on Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Defence Minister, 1st Deputy Minister and Chief of General Staff and Commander of Azerbaijan Air Force.

According to a news release of Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the COAS' visit is aimed at enhancing military-to-military cooperation and defence collaboration between the two brotherly countries.

During the meetings, the COAS emphasized on enhancing cooperation in the fields of defence and training.

He appreciated the high morale and remarkable standard of operational readiness of Azerbaijan's Armed Forces.

The political and military leadership of Azerbaijan acknowledged continued support of Pakistan and vowed to enhance mutual cooperation between the two states and their armed forces to a new level.

During his visit to the General Staff Headquarters, the COAS was warmly welcomed and presented with the guard of honour. He also laid a wreath at Alley of Martyrs in Baku.

