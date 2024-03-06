Open Menu

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir Visits HIT Taxila To Attend Launching Haider Tank

Sumaira FH Published March 06, 2024 | 09:09 PM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) as chief guest at the rollout ceremony of HAIDER tank (Pilot Project)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2024) Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Syed Asim Munir on Wednesday visited Heavy Industries Taxila (HIT) as chief guest at the rollout ceremony of HAIDER tank (Pilot Project).

The ceremony was attended by Ambassador of the Peoples Republic of China, key officials of Chinese state company NORINCO, high officials of Government of Pakistan & Pakistan Army, and various military and civilian officials of HIT, an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) news release said.

During the ceremony, HIT unveiled its new Tank HAIDER, which has been indigenously manufactured in collaboration with NORINCO China and various industries of Pakistan.

HAIDER embodies cutting-edge technology and impressive capability in the domain of tank warfare having remarkable firepower, protection and manoeuvre characteristics.

Crafted with state-of-the-art advanced technologies, HAIDER stands as a testament to Pakistani defence industry’s relentless pursuit of excellence in defence innovation.

The COAS was briefed in detail about the technical capabilities of the HAIDER tank and the progress being made in achieving indigenization in arms and armament.

The COAS also visited other manufacturing facilities within the Heavy Industrial Complex and appreciated the commitment of the officers and workforce in successful achievement of another technological milestone.

Earlier on arrival, the COAS was received by Chairman HIT.

