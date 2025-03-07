Open Menu

Chief Of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir Visits Bannu Cantonment

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published March 07, 2025 | 01:12 AM

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visits Bannu cantonment

Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Bannu on Thursday, following the foiled terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment by Khwarij on 4 March 2025

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Mar, 2025) Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir visited Bannu on Thursday, following the foiled terrorist attack on Bannu Cantonment by Khwarij on 4 March 2025.

During the visit, the COAS was briefed on ongoing operations and the overall security situation of the area, said an ISPR news release.

He also visited Combined Military Hospital (CMH) Bannu to inquire about the health and well-being of the injured soldiers, acknowledging their resilience and unwavering dedication.

The COAS commended the high morale and steadfast resolve of the troops, reaffirming that Pakistan Army would continue to serve as a bulwark against terrorism to ensure the security and stability of the state.

The COAS expressed profound condolences to the families of innocent civilians who lost their lives in this henious and cowardly terrorist incident.

He also assured that while the perpetrators of the incident were neutralized instantly by the valiant soldiers, however, the planners and facilitators of the dastardly attack would also be brought to justice soon, wherever they may be.

He underscored that the barbaric targeting of civilians including children, women and the elderly exposed the true intentions of Khwarij as enemies of islam.

Emphasizing the pivotal role of the local community, he reiterated that national unity is imperative in the fight against terrorism and assured that the Armed Forces would spare no effort in ensuring the safety and security of the people of Pakistan.

While addressing the troops, the COAS lauded their heroic actions, recognizing their swift and decisive response in neutralizing the attackers and thwarting their nefarious designs. He further stated that the fight against Khwarij and their facilitators, acting on the behest of hostile elements, would continue until its logical conclusion.

The COAS highlighted that terrorist groups, including Fitna Al-Khawarij, continued to operate from Afghan soil against Pakistan.

He underscored that the use of foreign weapons and equipment in recent terrorist attacks was clear evidence that Afghanistan remained a safe haven for such elements. He reaffirmed that no entity would be allowed to disrupt Pakistan’s peace and stability.

Earlier upon his arrival, the COAS was received by Corps Commander Peshawar

Recent Stories

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north ..

Magnitude 4.19 quake recorded 131 kilometers north of Egypt's Sharm El-Sheikh

16 minutes ago
 Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over ..

Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque- Abu Dhabi welcomed over 6.5 million worshippers, visi ..

16 minutes ago
 Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme ..

Emirates Red Crescent implementing Iftar Programme in Pakistan

31 minutes ago
 Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes o ..

Humaid bin Rashid directs dispatch of 410 tonnes of urgent humanitarian aid to G ..

1 hour ago
 European rocket aims for first commercial launch a ..

European rocket aims for first commercial launch after delays

21 minutes ago
 Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

Neuer sidelined indefinitely with calf injury

2 hours ago
Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 ..

Lahore’s Safari Zoo to be refurbished within 15 days

21 minutes ago
 Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death a ..

Police salute graves of 2 martyrs on their death anniversary

21 minutes ago
 Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: ..

Gov't to continue efforts for welfare of lawyers: Minister for Law and Justice, ..

11 minutes ago
 Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Paki ..

Shoaib Akhtar feels CPL will connect overseas Pakistanis with their roots

21 minutes ago
 Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway n ..

Driver booked for over speeding on M-11 Motorway near Kala Shah Kaku

12 minutes ago
 Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers

Police nabbed 10 drug suppliers

12 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan