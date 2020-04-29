UrduPoint.com
Chief Of Army Staff Condoles Former CJCSC Admiral Sharif's Demise: DG ISPR

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 29th April 2020 | 09:57 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday expressed grief on demise of former Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee (CJCSC) Admiral Mohammad Sharif.

Director General Inter Services Public Relations (DG ISPR) Major General Babar Iftikhar quoted COAS in a tweet as: "May Allah bless the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family, Aamen."

