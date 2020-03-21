UrduPoint.com
Chief Of Army Staff Directs Amry To Increase Assistance For Containing COVID-19

Umer Jamshaid 6 minutes ago Sat 21st March 2020 | 10:10 PM

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Mar, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa Saturday directed the Pakistan Army for stepping up its assistance to civil administration for containment of novel coronavirus also COVID-19.

According to Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR), the directives has been issued as follow up of National Coordination Committee meeting on March 20, chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan and COAS's meeting with the prime minister.

"Protecting oneself is foundation for community and nation's collective protection against pandemic. Every precautionary measure counts.

Let's be a responsible citizen at individual level first and in turn assist authorities for safety and protection at collective level. Every Pakistani must follow guidelines given by the government and health departments to make ongoing national effort a success. Nothing can defeat a responsible and determined nation, as displayed by China. Pakistan Army being part of national effort shall serve and protect the nation as a sacred duty. We shall succeed by being self disciplined, cooperating, reinforcing each other and thereby synergising various efforts, Insha Allah", COAS said.

